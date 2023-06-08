Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds presents Norman Maktima at June 13, 2023 meeting

Thursday, June 8, 2023

Norman Maktima
The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds (OFF) presents Norman Maktima at their Tuesday, June 13, 2023 meeting, speaking on the “Competitors Approach to Fly Fishing, my approach to rivers and stillwaters.” 

Norman is a true indigenous native of the southwest. 

He has turned his love of fly fishing into a career. 

He has been a member of the Fly Fishing Team USA, competing in many international and world championship events as well as guiding, working in the fly fishing industry and running MakitmaFlyFishing.com where you can find his unique Pueblo inspired fly fishing designs.

The meeting will be held at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 2300 Lakeview Dr. from 6-8pm with the doors opening at 5:30pm. Mr. Maktima's presentation will be via Zoom.

The meeting is open to the public. Please join us.



