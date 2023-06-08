Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds presents Norman Maktima at June 13, 2023 meeting

Norman Maktima The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds (OFF) presents Norman Maktima at their Tuesday, June 13, 2023 meeting, speaking on the “Competitors Approach to Fly Fishing, my approach to rivers and stillwaters.” The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds (OFF) presents Norman Maktima at their Tuesday, June 13, 2023 meeting, speaking on the “Competitors Approach to Fly Fishing, my approach to rivers and stillwaters.”





Norman is a true indigenous native of the southwest.





He has turned his love of fly fishing into a career.









The meeting is open to the public. Please join us.











