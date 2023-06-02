2-Alarm fire damages two homes in the Haller Lake neighborhood

Two homes burn in Haller Lake

Photo by John Odegard

By David Cuerpo, Seattle Fire By David Cuerpo, Seattle Fire

















Seattle — At 2:47pm on Monday, June 5, 2023 the Seattle Fire Department’s Fire Alarm Center received 911 calls reporting a backyard deck on fire and extending into two homes at the 300 block of NE 133rd St in the Haller Lake neighborhood. Dispatched firefighters saw a large column of smoke shifting due to the wind and requested a 2-alarm response to request additional resources to prevent the fire from spreading to more homes.The first units arrived on scene by 2:52pm and worked quickly to knock down the exterior portion of the fire. Firefighters confirmed the fire extended into the home of the attached deck that was on fire along with the neighboring home to the West. Crews worked together to knock down the fires in both homes while searching them for any one inside. Fortunately, both homes were all clear.The fire was under control by 3:30pm, then extinguished by 6pm, though a few units remained on scene to monitor for flare ups.No injuries were reported. Investigators ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined. Estimated loss is $550,000.