Local residents named to Dean's List at Gonzaga University
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
SPOKANE, WA (June 5, 2023) - The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for spring semester 2023.
Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Lake Forest Park, WA
Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers over 75 fields of study, 24 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.
- Parker Bixby
- Carson Duling
- Tyler Montague
- Rolfe Zeisner
- Lauren Adams
- Jaden Batara
- Bella Haupt
- Samantha Lee
- Korrina Murphy
- Julieanne Reid
- Gus Ricard
- Sophia Rice
- Emma Richardson
