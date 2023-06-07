Local residents named to Dean's List at Gonzaga University

Wednesday, June 7, 2023


SPOKANE, WA (June 5, 2023) - The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for spring semester 2023. 

Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Lake Forest Park, WA
  • Parker Bixby
  • Carson Duling
  • Tyler Montague
Seattle, WA
  • Rolfe Zeisner
Shoreline, WA
  • Lauren Adams
  • Jaden Batara
  • Bella Haupt
  • Samantha Lee
  • Korrina Murphy
  • Julieanne Reid
  • Gus Ricard
  • Sophia Rice
  • Emma Richardson

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers over 75 fields of study, 24 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.


Posted by DKH at 4:05 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  