Local residents named to President's List at Gonzaga University



SPOKANE, WA (June 5, 2023) - The following local students have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for spring semester 2023.





Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

Lilly Visser

Livie Hammond

Keegan Hilt

Anna Huycke

Harrison Sheldon

Linden Beemer

Preston Ernst

Chloe Giles

Emily McDowell

Reece Mertel

Eleanor Reid

Max Reyes









HOMETOWN, STATE; NAMELake Forest Park, WASeattle, WAShoreline, WA