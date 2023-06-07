Local residents named to President's List at Gonzaga University
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
SPOKANE, WA (June 5, 2023) - The following local students have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for spring semester 2023.
Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
Lake Forest Park, WA
- Lilly Visser
- Livie Hammond
- Keegan Hilt
- Anna Huycke
- Harrison Sheldon
- Linden Beemer
- Preston Ernst
- Chloe Giles
- Emily McDowell
- Reece Mertel
- Eleanor Reid
- Max Reyes
