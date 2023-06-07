Dean's Honor Roll at Southwestern College for Spring 2023

WINFIELD, Kan. (May 24, 2023) - Top scholars at Southwestern College in Winfield and at Southwestern College Professional Studies have been announced with the release of the Dean's Honor Roll for the spring 2023 semester.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME





Seattle, WA

Gannon Dow





Full-time students who earned grade point averages of at least 3.70 (4.0 equals an A) were eligible for the honor.Students on the list include:Southwestern College is a private liberal arts college, founded in 1885 by Methodists in south central Kansas. Southwestern College Professional Studies provides options for online students in any location and has been named a top provider for persons serving in the military. The college continues to be affiliated with the United Methodist Church and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission to offer bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees.