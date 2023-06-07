Dean's Honor Roll at Southwestern College for Spring 2023
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Full-time students who earned grade point averages of at least 3.70 (4.0 equals an A) were eligible for the honor.
Students on the list include:
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
Seattle, WA
- Gannon Dow
