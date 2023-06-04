Shooting in Lake City Saturday morning

Graphic courtesy @SeattleInfo





A 35 year old man was shot in Lake City on Saturday morning June 3, 2023 around 11am. The shooting took place near NE 125th just east of Lake City Way NE.Witnesses heard 3-5 gun shots. The male victim went around the corner north on Lake City Way and collapsed, screaming for help and bleeding profusely from wounds to the head.Nearby people rushed to help, with some residents bringing first aid kits.The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Harborview and rushed into surgery.Police and K9 unit responded but the suspect is outstanding.