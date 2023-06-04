Shooting in Lake City Saturday morning

Sunday, June 4, 2023

Graphic courtesy @SeattleInfo

A 35 year old man was shot in Lake City on Saturday morning June 3, 2023 around 11am. The shooting took place near NE 125th just east of Lake City Way NE.

Witnesses heard 3-5 gun shots. The male victim went around the corner north on Lake City Way and collapsed, screaming for help and bleeding profusely from wounds to the head.

Nearby people rushed to help, with some residents bringing first aid kits.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Harborview and rushed into surgery.

Police and K9 unit responded but the suspect is outstanding.



Posted by DKH at 2:06 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  