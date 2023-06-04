Choir of the Sound performs Sunday 3pm at Shorecrest PAC
Sunday, June 4, 2023
|Sunday at 3pm, Shorecrest Performing Arts Center
Choir of the Sound invites you to a musical exploration of change and hope.
With songs from movement stalwarts Pete Seeger and Mahalia Jackson, to newer voices such as Samih Choukeir and Sara Thomsen, this concert will celebrate a vision for a better world.
See the choir June 4th at 3pm at Shorecrest Performing Arts Center, 15343 25th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 or via video stream starting June 5.
See details at https://www.choirofthesound.org/shows/ or https://www.facebook.com/ChoiroftheSound.
