Choir of the Sound performs Sunday 3pm at Shorecrest PAC

Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday at 3pm, Shorecrest Performing Arts Center

Choir of the Sound invites you to a musical exploration of change and hope. 

With songs from movement stalwarts Pete Seeger and Mahalia Jackson, to newer voices such as Samih Choukeir and Sara Thomsen, this concert will celebrate a vision for a better world. 

See the choir June 4th at 3pm at Shorecrest Performing Arts Center, 15343 25th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 or via video stream starting June 5. 

