Op-Ed: Compostable plastic is a step in the right direction

Compostable cup By Corey Ip





I’m sure you know that plastic is bad for the environment. It takes forever to break down (and doesn’t even break down fully), ruins natural habitats, chokes innocent animals to death, and releases dangerous chemicals.





It seems impossible to get rid of it, though. Trying not to use plastic in today’s world is an insurmountable task.





However, compostable plastic can solve all of these problems!





While it’s true compostable plastic is quite expensive, it’s way, way better for the environment. We’ll explore how in the following paragraphs.





According to worldcentric.com, ”Compostable plastics are non-toxic and decompose back into carbon dioxide, water, and biomass when composted.”



Compostable plastic is also made up of sustainable materials! According to the World Wildlife Fund, “compostable plastic is often made from biobased sources — like seaweed, sugar beets, or other plants — instead of fossil fuels. In this case, and if sourced responsibly, these materials can offer environmental benefits.”

One common type of plastic, polyethylene, is made out of refined oil. Meanwhile, a common type of compostable plastic, PHA, is made by manipulating bacteria using nutrients. Bacteria is much, much more sustainable than oil, as I’m sure you all know.



I hope that this proves that compostable plastic is worth the extra cost!

It fully composts into organic materials in a short amount of time as long as it’s in the right conditions, and is made out of sustainable materials. If you can, use compostable plastic as much as possible!





--Corey Ip is in the sixth grade at Einstein Middle School in the Shoreline School District.



In the right conditions, compostable plastic can fully break down into organic materials in a very short amount of time.