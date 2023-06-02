Gallery North features Leanna Leitzke Anticipation of Summer for June 2023

Carmen Dance by Leanna Leitzke Award-winning artist Leanna Leitzke is a well known painter in oils and acrylics in the Seattle area for more than 15 years. Award-winning artist Leanna Leitzke is a well known painter in oils and acrylics in the Seattle area for more than 15 years.





Leanna began drawing at age three. Being self-taught, Leanna enjoys the freedom of learning different styles and mediums.





Her inspiration comes from people who love her artwork and their gratitude keeps her painting.

The artist reception will be held at Gallery North ( 401 Main Street Edmonds ) on Saturday June 3, 2023 from 3-5pm.





Cat in Green by Leanna Leitzke In continuous operation, Gallery North is one of the longest running artist's cooperative Galleries in the nation.





It continues its mission to promote and sell local art in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds.





Located at 401 Main Street, Edmonds, Washington. Gallery North is open seven days a week 11-5.





Contact Gallery North at 425-774-0946.







