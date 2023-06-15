Middle School Graduation Party Saturday at the Teen Center
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Let's celebrate our 8th graders finishing middle school and moving on up to High School! There will be food, cake, games, and crafts! Open to all middle schoolers, 6th-8th!
Saturday | June 17th | 6 pm-10:30 pm
Richmond Highlands Recreation Center
16554 Fremont Ave N Shoreline, WA 98133
Register for this free event
Middle School Night is a safe place the City of Shoreline provides for 6th-8th graders to hang out with their friends and participate in activities! This is a celebration, so there will be food and cake!
8th graders come ready to celebrate the end of middle school, and 6th-7th graders, come to wish your friends well as they move on to high school.
There will be food, crafts, video games, open gym time, and some activities to highlight our 8th graders!
Parents sign teens in and out at the door. (Parents do not stay for the event)
