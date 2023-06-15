Kenmore Air adds service to Victoria, B.C., partners with Alaska Airlines

Kenmore Air photo courtesy Paine Field Buzz It's been a busy month for Kenmore Air. It's been a busy month for Kenmore Air.





The leading seaplane operator in the Pacific Northwest announced the expansion of its land-based plane service from Paine Field to now include Victoria International Airport.











"We are thrilled to take another step in expanding transportation connectivity to the San Juans, offering one-stop service to seven Alaska Airlines west coast destinations through Everett's Paine Field and daily service to Victoria in addition to our historic schedule seaplane and landplane service," said David Gudgel, Kenmore Air President.

In early May, Kenmore announced travelers can book connecting flights on alaskaair.com from destinations along the West Coast to the San Juans.





Mileage Plan members earn miles on Kenmore flights when they purchase their tickets directly on alaskaair.com



Travelers fly on Alaska through Paine Field and connect on Kenmore Air's modern fleet of Cessna Caravan aircraft to Friday Harbor on San Juan Island or Eastsound on Orcas Island.

--Kristin Banfield, Public Information Officer in Paine Field Buzz

They offer two round trips per day, making it the fastest, most scenic, and most convenient connection to both Victoria's Inner Harbor and Victoria International Airport.

With this expansion, Kenmore Air now provides the only scheduled international transportation link between Friday Harbor and YYJ.