Michael is missing MISSING: Michael, 67 y/o, 5'8", black/gray hair, gray beard, and brown eyes. Has dementia and diabetes.





Last wearing blue shirt (turquoise), blue jeans, blue tennis shoes and may have a dark gray jacket.





Last seen in the 14200 block of Linden Ave N, around 10:30am on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





Please call 911 if seen.