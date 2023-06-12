Registration is open for Continuing Education summer classes and youth camps
Monday, June 12, 2023
Current classes for Summer quarter include:
- African Dance with Cathy Nawany-Dunlap
- Chinese Language class for beginners with our visiting scholar Fei Ke
- Chinese summer camp for youth with our visiting scholar Fei Ke
- Credit Smarts for New Home Buyers
- Drawing Advanced
- Exploring Macro Photography
- Forest Bathing
- Garden Series workshops
- Herbs and Recipes - Grow, Make and Use
- Learn Stenography
- Pressing Flowers
- Shorelake Arts creative workshops
- Summer Bites with Seasonal Wines
- Weight Training/Cardio Fitness
- Writing Haiku Poetry
- Yoga
- Youth Summer Camps and Cultural workshops
Register now! Shoreline Community College (campusce.net)
CE webpage: Continuing Education | Shoreline Community College
0 comments:
Post a Comment