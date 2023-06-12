Registration is open for Continuing Education summer classes and youth camps

Monday, June 12, 2023

Registration is open for Continuing Education summer classes and youth camps. Classes are scheduled all summer between July 3 and August 26, 2023 through Shoreline Community College.

Current classes for Summer quarter include:
  • African Dance with Cathy Nawany-Dunlap
  • Chinese Language class for beginners with our visiting scholar Fei Ke
  • Chinese summer camp for youth with our visiting scholar Fei Ke
  • Credit Smarts for New Home Buyers
  • Drawing Advanced
  • Exploring Macro Photography
  • Forest Bathing
  • Garden Series workshops
  • Herbs and Recipes - Grow, Make and Use
  • Learn Stenography
  • Pressing Flowers
  • Shorelake Arts creative workshops
  • Summer Bites with Seasonal Wines
  • Weight Training/Cardio Fitness
  • Writing Haiku Poetry
  • Yoga
  • Youth Summer Camps and Cultural workshops
• …and more!

Register now! Shoreline Community College (campusce.net)

CE webpage: Continuing Education | Shoreline Community College


