LFP Mayor: Summer events are here

With the warmer weather comes the return of our summer events.







Watch for updates on our website and Events Calendar Safety Day for Kids: June 24, 10:00am to 3:00pm – Lower-level parking lot at City Hall

Concert in the Park: June 28, 6:30pm – Pfingst Animal Acres Park

Pet Parade: July 15 - More information available soon!

Battle of the Bands: August 3 – 5, 5:30pm – Pfingst Animal Acres Park

Family Day at the Farmers Market: August 20, 10:00am to 3:00pm– City Hall parking lot

Picnic in the Park: September 9, 10:00am to 3:00pm, Pfingst Animal Acres Park

Yoga in the Park Series makes its return Saturday mornings at Pfingst Animal Acres Park from July 8 – August 19, 9:00am, stay tuned for more details and updated information about this free event. I look forward to seeing you at one or more of our events this summer.



You'll see the lineup of Lake Forest Park summer events has a little something for everyone!

If you’d like to get out and about for some fun this summer, you don’t need to go far.