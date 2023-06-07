LFP Mayor: Summer events are here
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
If you’d like to get out and about for some fun this summer, you don’t need to go far.
With the warmer weather comes the return of our summer events.
You’ll see the lineup of Lake Forest Park summer events has a little something for everyone!
Watch for updates on our website and Events Calendar.
- Safety Day for Kids: June 24, 10:00am to 3:00pm – Lower-level parking lot at City Hall
- Concert in the Park: June 28, 6:30pm – Pfingst Animal Acres Park
- Pet Parade: July 15 - More information available soon!
- Battle of the Bands: August 3 – 5, 5:30pm – Pfingst Animal Acres Park
- Family Day at the Farmers Market: August 20, 10:00am to 3:00pm– City Hall parking lot
- Picnic in the Park: September 9, 10:00am to 3:00pm, Pfingst Animal Acres Park
- Yoga in the Park Series makes its return Saturday mornings at Pfingst Animal Acres Park from July 8 – August 19, 9:00am, stay tuned for more details and updated information about this free event.
--Mayor Johnson
