Biodegradable soap needs soil to break down - don't wash your vehicles on pavement

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Graphic courtesy City of Shoreline
Biodegradable soap sounds safe, but it needs soil in order to break down. 

When biodegradable car wash soap flows into the street and storm drains, it harms fish and other aquatic life in our streams. 

Use a commercial car wash such as Brown Bear to keep soap, grease, and dirt out of our streams. 

There is a full service Brown Bear in Shoreline at 16032 Aurora Ave N, with a tunnel wash and a self-service car wash. 

All the water is recycled and none of the soap goes in the drain.

Brown Bear is a local company that gives back to the community.

Other Brown Bear locations:
At the very least, park your car on the lawn to wash it so the soapy water is filtered through the soil.


