Biodegradable soap needs soil to break down - don't wash your vehicles on pavement
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
|Graphic courtesy City of Shoreline
When biodegradable car wash soap flows into the street and storm drains, it harms fish and other aquatic life in our streams.
Use a commercial car wash such as Brown Bear to keep soap, grease, and dirt out of our streams.
There is a full service Brown Bear in Shoreline at 16032 Aurora Ave N, with a tunnel wash and a self-service car wash.
All the water is recycled and none of the soap goes in the drain.
Brown Bear is a local company that gives back to the community.
Other Brown Bear locations:
- Self-service 1513 NE 145th St, Seattle, WA 98155 - 145th and 15th
- Tunnel 14312 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA 98125
- Self-service 12506 15th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125 - Pinehurst neighborhood of Seattle.
At the very least, park your car on the lawn to wash it so the soapy water is filtered through the soil.
