King County honor for NUHSA Executive Director Silje Sodal
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
|Silje Sodal with Councilmember Rod Dembowski
On Tuesday, June 13, 2023 @Councilmember Rod Dembowski presented the MLK Medal of Distinguished Service to Silje Sodal, Exec Director, North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA).
NUHSA advocates for a strong, accessible health and human services system in our north-end cities.
Silje has served with multiple foundations, policy, advisory and curriculum groups, participated in campaigns, and is currently a board leader and committee chair of the Lake Forest Park Rotary Club and Friends of Third Place Commons in Lake Forest Park.
