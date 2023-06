King County honor for NUHSA Executive Director Silje Sodal

Silje Sodal with Councilmember Rod Dembowski

On Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Councilmember Rod Dembowski presented the MLK Medal of Distinguished Service to Silje Sodal, Exec Director, North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA).





NUHSA advocates for a strong, accessible health and human services system in our north-end cities.Silje has served with multiple foundations, policy, advisory and curriculum groups, participated in campaigns, and is currently a board leader and committee chair of the Lake Forest Park Rotary Club and Friends of Third Place Commons in Lake Forest Park.