Shoreline Police: Newly promoted Sergeant Cedric Brookens

Newly promoted Sgt. Brookens

Prior to joining the Shoreline Police/King County Sheriff's Office, Sgt. Brookens demonstrated his dedication to public service through his work as a KC Metro bus driver for 9 years.





In 2017 he became a police officer making his first steps as a recruit here in Shoreline. He quickly established a reputation as a hardworking, dedicated, and conscientious officer.





He continued to excel in his role and served in other contract cities, such as the city of Covington and KC Metro Transit police.





Sgt. Brookens is known for his ability to lead, connect and build strong relationships with the community.

We are confident that with his skills, experience, and dedication to public service, he will make a positive impact on our community.







