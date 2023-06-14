LFP Public Hearing on tree canopy preservation and enhancement

Trees are the view

Notice of Public Hearing June 22 - Proposed Interim Regulations -Tree Canopy Preservation and Enhancement





A public hearing to consider the adoption of interim regulations authorized under RCW 36.70A.390 will be held to accept public comment on the following:







Possible use of a different appraiser’s guide for calculating Off-site replanting fees in LFPMC 16.14.030 of the Draft Amendments;

Possible additional terms for an Off-site replanting program agreement in LFPMC 16.14.030 of the Draft Amendments;

Possible revisions to the width of the ROW corridor, between 500 and 1500 feet, in LFPMC 16.14.030 of the Draft Amendments;

Possible revision to the type of notice and posting requirements for Right-of-Way Tree Permits in section 16.14.040(B)(4) of the Draft Amendments;

Possible additional areas added to the ROW Corridor Off-Site Replanting Areas;

Possible additional terms addressing the species and height of trees that can be planted in the ROW Corridor as replacement trees;

Possible revision to the type of notice and posting requirements for ROW corridor project permits in section 16.14.040(D)(7) of the Draft Amendments, including possible revision to the mailing area requirement and the sign posting requirement;

Possible reordering of the prioritized replanting locations in the ROW corridor canopy replacement plan in LFPMC 16.14.040(C)(6)(e) of the Draft Amendments; and

Possible deletion of replanting locations authorized by the ROW corridor canopy replacement plan in LFPMC 16.14.040(C)(6)(e) of the Draft Amendments.

The public hearing will be conducted during the City Council's regular meeting on June 22, 2023. The meeting will begin at 7:00pm and the public hearing will commence thereafter. The draft interim regulations amending Chapter 16.14 LFPMC ("Draft Amendments") are available for review on the city's website: cityoflfp.gov under the Interim Tree Code Regulations Public Hearing Newsflash or by contacting City Clerk Matt McLean directly at mmclean@cityoflfp.gov;









Written comments should be submitted to City Clerk Matt McLean at mmclean@cityoflfp.gov no later than 5:00pm local time on the date of the hearing. The public hearing will be held in person at the City Council Chambers and virtually. Instructions for how to participate in the virtual public hearing may be found on the agenda for the meeting. Written testimony will be accepted prior to the meeting and distributed to the City Council and verbal testimony will be accepted during the public hearing.





Any person wishing to provide oral testimony at the hearing is encouraged to register via the Remote Public Comment Sign-in Form on the City’s Hybrid City Council Meetings webpage by 5:00pm on the date of the meeting.









Link to Draft Ordinance 23-1271.



Matt McLean

City Clerk

June 14, 2023



Persons who have not signed up on the online public hearing sign-in sheet will be called upon to raise their hand through the Zoom meeting webinar feature and will be added to the speakers' queue by the City Clerk, to be called upon by the Meeting Chair or designee. A request to speak can also be made by phone directly to the City Clerk at 206-368-5540 prior to 5:00pm on the date of the meeting.





City of Lake Forest ParkPUBLIC NOTICENOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGTHURSDAY, JUNE 22, 2023 – 7:00 P.M.Proposed Interim RegulationsChapter 16.14 LFPMC, Tree Canopy Preservation and Enhancement___________________________________________________________The City of Lake Forest Park City Council has been reviewing proposed amendments to the Lake Forest Park Municipal Code (LFPMC) regarding projects in the City’s right-of-way (ROW) that will require tree removal in the ROW or adjacent private property.