Eric is safe after going missing A Shoreline child who had gone missing in Shoreline was found safe after Shoreline Police issued an alert.





Eight year old Eric Cook, who has autism, was last seen at 18900 8th Ave NW around 3:50pm on Monday, June 5, 2023.





At 6pm, Shoreline Police announced that he had been found.