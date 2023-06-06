A village of unique shops - 12th annual Shoreline Farmers Market

By Diane Hettrick

Photos by Steven H. Robinson





The Shoreline Farmers Market opened its 12th season on Saturday with a village of unique shops.





After moving from Shoreline Place during the pandemic, the market is really settling in to its new location in the Aurora Park n Ride at 192nd and Aurora.





There were the normal flower and vegetable stands. All produce vendors are either certified organic or in the multi-year process of becoming certified.





Long-time vendors like Rainy Day Bees and Alvarez Brothers were there, joined by many newer vendors.





Information booths for the market, Save Shoreline Trees, Shoreline Community College, and others were happy to explain their mission and services.





A musician sang for the shoppers. Market management plans to have music at every market day.





The Market will be open every Saturday from 10am to 2pm from now until October 7.







The market tends to be quiet when it first opens (and our photographer is there) then gets very busy as the day goes by. If you are pressed for time, go early.

But half the fun is the people watching. There are tables by the food truck where you can sit to eat and watch the world go by.











