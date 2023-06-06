Ridgecrest yard sales and church parking lot sales Saturday June 10, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Annual Ridgecrest Neighborhood yard sales this Saturday June 10, 2023!

The Tabernacle Baptist Church in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood, corner of NE 165th and 8th Ave NE, is hosting parking lot sales. 16508 8th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155.

Tables are set up for individual sellers at no charge to them - and they keep all the money! Call Pastor Tom or Sarah to register for a space 206-362-8363 or email tabshoreline@gmail.com 

Free hot dogs and lemonade for buyers and sellers during the event!

If you don’t want to haul your stuff to the Church, June 10th is also Ridgecrest Neighborhood Yard Sale. Be sure to start your advertising now - and make signs to put up at key intersections.


