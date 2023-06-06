Letter to the Editor: Reinventing the wheel

To the Editor:







Plastics, for example, became increasingly popular beginning in the 1950s and I have clear childhood memories of pre-plastics living. Aluminum foil to cover glass bowls or wrap leftovers, lunch sandwiches wrapped with wax paper and carried in metal lunchboxes or brown paper bags, toys made from metal or paper or wood, beverages sold in glass containers, loose trash wrapped in old newspapers, and so on.



In fact I have adopted these old practices as use of plastics has been discouraged.



Old newspapers have multiple uses. Years ago I used layers of them to block the growth of weeds while I created a pathway in my backyard . They ultimately broke down leaving a manageable walkway.



Products made from plastic, a petroleum product, were heavily marketed as lightweight, easy to use and long lasting. Long lasting for sure!



Pam Cross

Shoreline









It amuses me how the government and businesses are putting so much effort into replacing plastic products and other extremely toxic materials with new ones that will, in all likelihood, turn out to be just as harmful if not worse.