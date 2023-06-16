Edmonds Summer Wine Walks on July 1 and August 5 from 5 - 8pm
Friday, June 16, 2023
Imagine this… wandering around picturesque downtown Edmonds on a gorgeous summer evening while being entertained by live music, then popping into a local business to sample some luscious local Pacific Northwest wine.
This will become a reality the evenings of Saturday, July 1st and Saturday, August 5th from 5-8pm for Art Walk Edmonds’ Summer Wine Walks!
Tickets are available for $30 at www.ArtWalkEdmonds.com/wine-walks. There is a listing of all the venues for each day, as well.
Art Walk Edmonds, in partnership with Seattle Uncorked, is bringing a variety of local Pacific Northwest wineries to your favorite downtown Edmonds business locations.
Meet the local winemakers who will be pouring tastes of their hand-crafted wines in various shops. These award-winning boutique wineries will each have a few options for our wine-loving public to taste.
Bottles of wine can be purchased directly at the tasting tables or at the Pop-Up Wine Shop set up at Coldwell Banker Bain, tax-free for the evening.
Local tasting rooms are offering specials the day of the Wine Walks. Kick off your Wine Walk with a stop at Salish Crossing before the event, where several businesses will be offering specials and you can enjoy free parking for the evening. Vie and Vin is offering a three-pour tasting flight for $15, plus 15% off all bottle purchases and merchandise. Arista Wine Cellars is also offering a 10% discount on purchases made during Wine Walk.
What you need to know to go!
- The Edmonds Summer Wine Walks are Saturday, July 1st and Saturday, August 5th from 5-8PM.
- Tickets are $30 online at the AWE website (www.ArtWalkEdmonds.com/wine-walks). Word to the wise: these events have historically sold out, so get your tickets early!
- Registration includes 10 tokens for one-ounce pours of wine; additional tasting tokens for registered participants will be available for $1 each (cash only).
- Participants must be 21 years old. ID will be required.
- Wristbands, tasting maps, tokens and bottle bags will be distributed at two outdoor check-in stations starting at 4:50PM the day of the event.
- If the event is a sell-out, more tickets MAY be released for late entry starting at 6:30pm. Day of event tickets will be $40 each.
- The Pop-Up Wine Shop, where you can purchase bottles of wine from the events tax-free, will be set up at Coldwell Banker Bain. You can also purchase bottles directly at the Sip Stops. Fill up your reusable bag!
- Wine Walkers are encouraged to sip samples while visiting with the wine makers and merchants; but no open cups of wine may leave the premises on which they are poured.
