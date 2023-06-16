Edmonds Summer Wine Walks on July 1 and August 5 from 5 - 8pm

Friday, June 16, 2023


Art Walk Edmonds’ Summer Wine Walks are on two Saturdays: July 1st and August 5th from 5-8pm

Imagine this… wandering around picturesque downtown Edmonds on a gorgeous summer evening while being entertained by live music, then popping into a local business to sample some luscious local Pacific Northwest wine. 

This will become a reality the evenings of Saturday, July 1st and Saturday, August 5th from 5-8pm for Art Walk Edmonds’ Summer Wine Walks!

Tickets are available for $30 at www.ArtWalkEdmonds.com/wine-walks. There is a listing of all the venues for each day, as well.

Art Walk Edmonds, in partnership with Seattle Uncorked, is bringing a variety of local Pacific Northwest wineries to your favorite downtown Edmonds business locations. 

Meet the local winemakers who will be pouring tastes of their hand-crafted wines in various shops. These award-winning boutique wineries will each have a few options for our wine-loving public to taste.

Bottles of wine can be purchased directly at the tasting tables or at the Pop-Up Wine Shop set up at Coldwell Banker Bain, tax-free for the evening. 

Local tasting rooms are offering specials the day of the Wine Walks. Kick off your Wine Walk with a stop at Salish Crossing before the event, where several businesses will be offering specials and you can enjoy free parking for the evening. Vie and Vin is offering a three-pour tasting flight for $15, plus 15% off all bottle purchases and merchandise. Arista Wine Cellars is also offering a 10% discount on purchases made during Wine Walk.


What you need to know to go!
  • The Edmonds Summer Wine Walks are Saturday, July 1st and Saturday, August 5th from 5-8PM.
  • Tickets are $30 online at the AWE website (www.ArtWalkEdmonds.com/wine-walks). Word to the wise: these events have historically sold out, so get your tickets early!
  • Registration includes 10 tokens for one-ounce pours of wine; additional tasting tokens for registered participants will be available for $1 each (cash only).
  • Participants must be 21 years old. ID will be required.
  • Wristbands, tasting maps, tokens and bottle bags will be distributed at two outdoor check-in stations starting at 4:50PM the day of the event.
  • If the event is a sell-out, more tickets MAY be released for late entry starting at 6:30pm. Day of event tickets will be $40 each.
  • The Pop-Up Wine Shop, where you can purchase bottles of wine from the events tax-free, will be set up at Coldwell Banker Bain. You can also purchase bottles directly at the Sip Stops. Fill up your reusable bag!
  • Wine Walkers are encouraged to sip samples while visiting with the wine makers and merchants; but no open cups of wine may leave the premises on which they are poured.

Posted by DKH at 1:25 AM

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  