Edmonds Summer Wine Walks on July 1 and August 5 from 5 - 8pm



Art Walk Edmonds' Summer Wine Walks are on two Saturdays: July 1st and August 5th from 5-8pm

Imagine this… wandering around picturesque downtown Edmonds on a gorgeous summer evening while being entertained by live music, then popping into a local business to sample some luscious local Pacific Northwest wine.









This will become a reality the evenings of Saturday, July 1st and Saturday, August 5th from 5-8pm for Art Walk Edmonds' Summer Wine Walks! Tickets are available for $30 at www.ArtWalkEdmonds.com/wine-walks . There is a listing of all the venues for each day, as well.





Art Walk Edmonds, in partnership with Seattle Uncorked, is bringing a variety of local Pacific Northwest wineries to your favorite downtown Edmonds business locations.





Meet the local winemakers who will be pouring tastes of their hand-crafted wines in various shops. These award-winning boutique wineries will each have a few options for our wine-loving public to taste.



Bottles of wine can be purchased directly at the tasting tables or at the Pop-Up Wine Shop set up at Coldwell Banker Bain, tax-free for the evening.



Local tasting rooms are offering specials the day of the Wine Walks. Kick off your Wine Walk with a stop at Salish Crossing before the event, where several businesses will be offering specials and you can enjoy free parking for the evening. Vie and Vin is offering a three-pour tasting flight for $15, plus 15% off all bottle purchases and merchandise. Arista Wine Cellars is also offering a 10% discount on purchases made during Wine Walk.



