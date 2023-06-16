Free 'brick wall' genealogy sessions from Sno-Isle Genealogical Society
Friday, June 16, 2023
|Research Library at Heritage Park in Lynnwood
To make a reservation call 425-775-6267 to leave a message.
Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment.
Margaret Summitt is an experienced researcher who can direct your research efforts.
She did this a few years ago at the Lynnwood Senior Center and is now helping at our library.
The free 40 min. session is an "in person" appointment. If the 4 sessions are filled you will be placed on a waiting list for the next "brick wall" day.
