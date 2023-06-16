Daytime Sound Transit construction at SR 104 interchange, NE 185th, NE 157th, NE 145th on Monday June 19, 2023
Friday, June 16, 2023
Noise, possible delays, but no road closures for daytime work at four Sound Transit locations along the Lynnwood Link on Monday, June 19th.
As early as Monday, June 19, Sound Transit’s contractor will work at the SR 104 interchange in Shoreline for sub-grade preparation and material transportation.
The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete this work.
- What: Construction at the SR 104 interchange.
- When: Monday, June 19, from 7am until 4pm
- Where: SR 104 interchange in Shoreline.
- More: Plan ahead and budget extra time to reach your destination.
The work will consist of
- Utility Work at NE 185th St and 8th Ave NE,
- Roadway Demolition and Export at 185th and 5th Ave NE,
- Bio-Retention Wall Work 8th Ave NE, with
- various other activities performed inside the NE 185th St Station/Garage.
- When: Monday, June 19, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where:
- NE 185th St Station Garage.
- 8th Ave NE between NE 185th St. and NE 188th St.
- NE 185th St from 8th Ave NE to 5th Ave NE.
On Monday, June 19th, contractors will be performing early morning work as part of the Lynnwood Link Extension. Crews will be working on storm drains on 1st Ave NE from NE 157th to NE 159th St.
- What: Neighbors should expect construction noise from heavy equipment vehicles such as work trucks, an excavator, a backhoe, loaders, forklifts, a roller, light plants/generators, and various other construction equipment.
- When: Monday, June 19, from 7am to 5pm
- Where: 1st Ave NE between NE 157th and NE 159th St.
- What: Neighbors should expect construction noise from heavy equipment vehicles such as work trucks, excavator, backhoe, loaders, forklifts, roller, light plants/generators, and various other construction related equipment.
- When: Monday, June 19, from 7am to 5pm
- Where: NE 145th Station Garage between NE 149th St. and NE 145th St.
0 comments:
Post a Comment