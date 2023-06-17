Juneteenth celebration in Shoreline Monday

Monday June 19, 2023, from 4pm – 8pm.

Shoreline's Juneteenth mural

Juneteenth is an annual commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States and is a City of Shoreline holiday as well as a state and federal holiday. This holiday serves as a celebration of the progress attained by generations fighting for freedoms and rights, and highlights the resilience, solidarity, and culture of the Black community.