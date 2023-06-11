After a rainy start, Ridgecrest parking lot yard sales have a wonderful day

Canopies, plastic, and umbrellas were the order of the early morning

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The Annual Tabernacle Baptist Church Parking Lot Sale in the Ridgecrest Neighborhood on Saturday, June 10, 2023 had a very drizzly start to their day. Some people had canopies and others were using large sheets of plastic to keep their ware dray.





Patty Hale was there with the Ridgecrest Neighborhood information booth.





Wet and cold while people were getting set up

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

She reports that "It drizzled and misted until almost noon. And while it was wet and folks tried keeping their wares dry by every means possible - it was a success.





"Shoppers were few the first hour or so, but as the morning wore on the turn out improved. By noon there were lots of them!





The skies cleared, the plastic came off, and the shoppers came to buy.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

"Everyone I saw made a least one purchase. Some bought enough that they had to bring in a vehicle to pick up their merchandise. Sellers seemed happy - I was pleased to see how well they did by the end of the day.





A little sun and happy shoppers

Photo by Patricia Hale

"The Pastor of the Church, Tom Ruhlman, allowed them to stay for as long as they wanted to. The last were packed up by 3:30pm.





"Church volunteers barbecued and gave away hot dogs throughout the entire day."







