Get access to FREE naloxone for yourself, your friends in case of drug overdose

Naloxone works on opioids, such as: heroin, fentanyl, oxycontin / oxycodone and other opioid pain medications. If the victim presents with the signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose, naloxone should be administered regardless of what drug was assumed to have been consumed. 

Washington's Good Samaritan Law provides some protection when calling 9-1-1 to save a life — even if drugs are at the scene. (RCW 69.50.315). 

You should give naloxone to anyone who has taken drugs and may be overdosing. Someone who is overdosing may stop breathing or their breathing may be slow and labored. Act fast! An overdose is life threatening. 

Give naloxone even if you do not know what kind of drugs a person took.  Naloxone will only work on opioids, but there is no harm if they took a different kind of drug.
Access to free naloxone (Narcan)


