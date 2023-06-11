Get access to FREE naloxone for yourself, your friends in case of drug overdose

Naloxone works on opioids, such as: heroin, fentanyl, oxycontin / oxycodone and other opioid pain medications. If the victim presents with the signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose, naloxone should be administered regardless of what drug was assumed to have been consumed.





Give naloxone even if you do not know what kind of drugs a person took. Naloxone will only work on opioids, but there is no harm if they took a different kind of drug.

If you live in King county

For all other counties, you can get your free naloxone via the People’s Harm Reduction Alliance. (This form is also available in Spanish) For more information about overdose, including where else you can find naloxone in our state, visit StopOverdose.org



You should give naloxone to anyone who has taken drugs and may be overdosing. Someone who is overdosing may stop breathing or their breathing may be slow and labored. Act fast! An overdose is life threatening.