Secure your load - prevent litter and traffic accidents

Ecology and the Department of Transportation spend a combined $12 million a year on efforts to clean the state’s roads and highways. Last year alone, Ecology-funded pickup programs spent more than 150,000 hours collecting 5.4 million pounds of litter and cleaning more than 21,000 miles of road.

Highway debris causes more than 300 crashes every year, and more than 40% of roadside litter is attributable to unsecured loads.





The state Department of Ecology encourages travelers to keep straps and tarps handy to secure loads, and to completely seal and secure loads so they aren’t jostled loose while traveling.





The department also encourages drivers to call 911 to report unsecured loads, which can endanger others.





Fines may reach up to $5,000 and some local jurisdictions have even stricter laws.