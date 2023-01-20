Jobs: Shoreline Fire Facilities Technician

Shoreline Fire Department





The employee performs landscaping/grounds maintenance, exterior and interior facilities upkeep and repair as directed. A knowledge and experience of numerous maintenance trades, such as minor carpentry, plumbing, electrical, painting, landscape, irrigation systems, and custodial needs are required.





The central purpose of this position is to assure that the Department’s capital assets receive the necessary care, repair and maintenance to protect and extend the useful life and service of these assets. This is a non-uniform position represented by the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 1760.

















Salary : $5,713.08 Beginning WagePost date: January 11, 2023Close date: January 31, 2023 at 4pmShoreline Fire Department is currently seeking applications for the position of Fire Department Facilities TechnicianThis is a full time, non-exempt position reporting to, and working with, and/or, independently, under the direct supervision of the Deputy Chief of Support Services (DC). The position encompasses a variety of duties and responsibilities that supports operational readiness and preserves the value and appearance of the Department’s capital assets.