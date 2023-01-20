Adventures of an Icebreaker: Polar Star at McMurdo Sound

Friday, January 20, 2023

Ice liberty at McMurdo Sound
Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney

Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB-10) reaches McMurdo Sound on its way to McMurdo Station, Antarctica. While in the Sound, the crew was granted ice liberty and were able to get off the ship to explore the surrounding area.

Training for ice rescues
Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney

While on the ice, members of the crew also took the opportunity to conduct ice rescue training.

Polar Star is participating in Operation Deep Freeze 2023, a joint service, inter-agency support operation for the National Science Foundation, which manages the United States Antarctic Program.

More photos here: https://www.dvidshub.net/.../coast-guard-cutter-polar...

The Polar Star is a Coast Guard ship, homeparted in Puget Sound and frequently seen from Shoreline.



Posted by DKH at 12:20 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  