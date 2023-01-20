Adventures of an Icebreaker: Polar Star at McMurdo Sound

Ice liberty at McMurdo Sound

Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney

Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB-10) reaches McMurdo Sound on its way to McMurdo Station, Antarctica. While in the Sound, the crew was granted ice liberty and were able to get off the ship to explore the surrounding area.





Training for ice rescues

Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney

While on the ice, members of the crew also took the opportunity to conduct ice rescue training.



Polar Star is participating in Operation Deep Freeze 2023, a joint service, inter-agency support operation for the National Science Foundation, which manages the United States Antarctic Program.









Polar Star is participating in Operation Deep Freeze 2023, a joint service, inter-agency support operation for the National Science Foundation, which manages the United States Antarctic Program.

The Polar Star is a Coast Guard ship, homeparted in Puget Sound and frequently seen from Shoreline.












