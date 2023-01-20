Jobs: Sky Nursery job fair Saturday
Friday, January 20, 2023
Sky Nursery 18528 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.
Managers and staff are excited to meet all of you and to share what we do. And, our tour guides are ready to take you on a walk around the nursery so you can see for yourself where you might really want to work.
RSVP Here: https://fb.me/e/26Gvb6iIq RSVP not required to attend. Applications in advance of the Job Fair are welcome but not required.
We're looking for garden lovers, customer service pros, and those with a desire to create and collaborate!
Join us for an opportunity to expedite the hiring process for our 2023 spring seasonal positions. Speak to department managers and staff, and tour the facility to see what it’s like to work at one of the best garden centers in the Pacific Northwest.
We will have seasonal positions available for both full time and part time work with opportunity for advancement and longer term employment upon review. Sky does have an active Minor Work permit, so anyone 16 and older is welcome to apply!
Online applications in advance of the job fair are welcome but not necessary to attend.
Visit skynursery.com/work-with-us/ for more information
