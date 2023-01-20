Jobs: Sky Nursery job fair Saturday

Join us for an opportunity to expedite the hiring process for our 2023 spring seasonal positions. Speak to department managers and staff, and tour the facility to see what it’s like to work at one of the best garden centers in the Pacific Northwest.



We will have seasonal positions available for both full time and part time work with opportunity for advancement and longer term employment upon review. Sky does have an active Minor Work permit, so anyone 16 and older is welcome to apply!



Online applications in advance of the job fair are welcome but not necessary to attend.















