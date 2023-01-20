Edmonds - Kingston run goes to 1-boat service after prop bent by underwater log
Friday, January 20, 2023
|Bent propeller blade on ferry Puyallup
Photo courtesy WS Ferries
According to Richmond Beach resident and Shoreline Area News contributor John Slomnicki, "Last week, the water between Richmond Beach and Kingston was a Sargasso Sea of floating logs from recent King Tides."
The vessel is docked at Kingston for repairs, which are expected to take a week or two. Until fixed, the Edmonds route will remain on 1-boat service as they have no spare boats to fill in.
