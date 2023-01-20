Edmonds - Kingston run goes to 1-boat service after prop bent by underwater log

Friday, January 20, 2023

Bent propeller blade on ferry Puyallup
Photo courtesy WS Ferries
One of the 12 foot long propeller blades on the ferry Puyallup was bent badly last week after it likely hit an underwater log.

According to Richmond Beach resident and Shoreline Area News contributor John Slomnicki, "Last week, the water between Richmond Beach and Kingston was a Sargasso Sea of floating logs from recent King Tides."

The vessel is docked at Kingston for repairs, which are expected to take a week or two. Until fixed, the Edmonds route will remain on 1-boat service as they have no spare boats to fill in.



