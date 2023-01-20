Jobs: WSDOT Signal Operations Engineer – Transportation Engineer 3 (In-Training)

Friday, January 20, 2023

WSDOT
Signal Operations Engineer – Transportation Engineer 3 (In-Training)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$66,377 - $98,532 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 3 (In-Training) to serve as the Signal Operations Engineer in Shoreline, WA. This position optimizes traffic signal operations by identifying and implementing signal control system software and field device hardware modifications. Traffic signal operations directly affects motorist safety and must use sound judgement and be in accordance with established national and state guidelines. 

The Signal Operations Engineer operates signal control hardware and software and uses state-of-the-art computer simulation and optimization software programs to identify deficiencies and improvements. This position also leads and/or provides support in department discussion with local agencies or issues relating to cooperative interagency signal operations.

Note: This position has an in-training plan that can be filled at the Transportation Engineer 2 or 3 level.

Posted by DKH at 2:00 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  