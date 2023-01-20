Jobs: WSDOT Signal Operations Engineer – Transportation Engineer 3 (In-Training)





The Signal Operations Engineer operates signal control hardware and software and uses state-of-the-art computer simulation and optimization software programs to identify deficiencies and improvements. This position also leads and/or provides support in department discussion with local agencies or issues relating to cooperative interagency signal operations.



Note: This position has an in-training plan that can be filled at the Transportation Engineer 2 or 3 level.





Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$66,377 - $98,532 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Engineer 3 (In-Training) to serve as the Signal Operations Engineer in Shoreline, WA. This position optimizes traffic signal operations by identifying and implementing signal control system software and field device hardware modifications. Traffic signal operations directly affects motorist safety and must use sound judgement and be in accordance with established national and state guidelines.