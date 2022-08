Yoga at Dunn Gardens Wednesday, August 10, 2022 @ 10am Wednesday, August 10, 2022 @ 10am





Join us for a 1- hour yoga class in the gardens with Kathleen Meehan Lorenzo.





This class is great for all skill levels with an emphasis on movement and breath work.





Be sure to bring your yoga mat, a bottle of water, and please arrive early so class can begin promptly at 10am.





Members: $10

Not-Yet-Members: $15