SEATTLE: Seafair, Mariners, Seahawks and Southbound I-5 work on the weekend
Friday, August 5, 2022
The weekend-long lane reductions on southbound I-5 begin at about 7:30pm Friday, August 5, 2022 and include several changes for people traveling on the freeway in the Sodo area:
- We will work on the right side so drivers who go into the collector/distributor lanes will need to exit to I-90, Dearborn Street, Fourth Avenue South or Airport Way.
- People using the southbound I-5 on-ramp at James Street will need to use a collector/distributor exit. The South Forest Street and Spring Street ramps will be closed.
- The I-90 to southbound I-5 ramps will stay open all weekend.
- All lanes will reopen by 5am Monday, August 8
We will return with more work next weekend. Lane closures will start at about 7:30pm Friday, August 12. All traffic will funnel through the collector/distributor until work wraps up by 5am Monday, August 15.
People who are traveling can get real-time traffic information on mobile phones with the WSDOT traffic app and by following the WSDOT traffic Twitter feed.
