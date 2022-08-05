Seen on N 185th: Construction workers or neighbors?

Clean up crew from Shoreline Covenant Church

Photo by Keith Gustafson By Kathy Plant By Kathy Plant









Armed with safety gear and supplies from the City of Shoreline 22 members of Shoreline Covenant Church worked diligently on a very warm summer morning picking up litter in the Echo Lake Neighborhood.





The litter was gathered, bagged, and later picked up by Shoreline’s Customer Response Team.





Litter Pick Up Kits are available to community groups by contacting crteam@shorelinewa.gov Monday through Friday, 8:00am to 5:00pm at 206-801-2700.





The Safety Kit is designed to provide a group of Adopt-A-Road volunteers with the necessary materials to have a successful and safe cleanup event.



Thank you to Shoreline Covenant Church for your efforts in helping to make our city a clean and healthy environment for all.









These days in Shoreline it is not uncommon to see work crews in protective construction clothing on our streets but there was something unusual about the crew working along N 185th Street on Saturday morning, July 30, 2022.