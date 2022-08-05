Shorecrest graduate Wurrie Njadoe is through to the women's 200m semifinals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, representing Gambia.
Friday, August 5, 2022
|Wurrie Njadoe at the Birmingham Commonwealth
Games in England. Photo courtesy Kerr Fatou
Bass, earned yet another milestone after running a timing of 22:87 finishing second in her heat while Njadoe had 24:12 which gave her a berth in the semis with fastest best losers.
Bass who is in her second commonwealth games, is now looking for a historic final in 200m, after missing the slot in the recently concluded World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon USA.
Njadoe representing Gambia for the first time, is now looking for a lifetime achievement. Both will run on Friday evening. The men counterparts all failed to progress to the next round.
The 24-year-old athlete has also won NCAA accolades in the 100m and the long jump, competing for Kansas State, and she's earned a bachelor's degree in Management.
Wurrie attended Briarcrest Elementary, Kellogg Middle School, and Shorecrest High School. She competed in cross country, track, and basketball, including a 2016 basketball state championship.
