Shorecrest graduate Wurrie Njadoe is through to the women's 200m semifinals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, representing Gambia.

Wurrie Njadoe at the Birmingham Commonwealth

Wurrie Njadoe at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in England. Photo courtesy Kerr Fatou Birmingham, England, August 4, 2022 – Star sprinter Gina Bass and newbie Wurrie Njadoe are in the semi finals of the women's 200m semis of the commonwealth games ongoing in England.





Bass, earned yet another milestone after running a timing of 22:87 finishing second in her heat while Njadoe had 24:12 which gave her a berth in the semis with fastest best losers.Bass who is in her second commonwealth games, is now looking for a historic final in 200m, after missing the slot in the recently concluded World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon USA.Njadoe representing Gambia for the first time, is now looking for a lifetime achievement. Both will run on Friday evening. The men counterparts all failed to progress to the next round.The 24-year-old athlete has also won NCAA accolades in the 100m and the long jump, competing for Kansas State, and she's earned a bachelor's degree in Management.Wurrie attended Briarcrest Elementary, Kellogg Middle School, and Shorecrest High School. She competed in cross country, track, and basketball, including a 2016 basketball state championship.