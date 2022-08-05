Shoreline firefighters going to Eastern Washington to fight wildfires

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire



Four firefighters from Shoreline are going east of the mountains to help fight wildfires. There are currently three major wildfires burning as of Thursday and two of them are 0% contained.





Typically crews coming in from other areas help support the local crews who generally know the area and are trained and experienced in wildfire fighting. However, wind and weather drive the flames which can go any direction, toward any crew.





See the Fire Map for up to date information on wildfires.











