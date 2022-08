Wildfire update

Thor wildfire in NE Washington

Photo courtesy Northwest Interagency Coordination Center

Amazing aerial photo of the Thor Fire in NE WA. The fire is burning approximately 5 miles E of Sullivan Lake in heavy timber and steep terrain. This lightning-caused fire was discovered on August 13, 2022. As of Friday morning the Thor Fire is 107 acres and 0% contained. Amazing aerial photo of the Thor Fire in NE WA. The fire is burning approximately 5 miles E of Sullivan Lake in heavy timber and steep terrain. This lightning-caused fire was discovered on August 13, 2022. As of Friday morning the Thor Fire is 107 acres and 0% contained.

White River 0% contained 900 acres

Irving Peak 0% contained 650 acres

Thor 0% contained 117 acres

Diamond Watch 0% contained 701 acres

There are a number of lightning strike fires that involved a few acres and are not being responded to. Several large fire have been brought under control.





See the Western Chiefs' fire map for locations and contours of the fires.













The Western Chiefs fire map shows significant fires in Washington: