Wildfire update

Thor wildfire in NE Washington

Photo courtesy Northwest Interagency Coordination Center

Amazing aerial photo of the Thor Fire in NE WA. The fire is burning approximately 5 miles E of Sullivan Lake in heavy timber and steep terrain. This lightning-caused fire was discovered on August 13, 2022. As of Friday morning the Thor Fire is 107 acres and 0% contained.

White River 0% contained 900 acres

Irving Peak 0% contained 650 acres

Thor 0% contained 117 acres

Diamond Watch 0% contained 701 acres

There are a number of lightning strike fires that involved a few acres and are not being responded to. Several large fire have been brought under control.

















The Western Chiefs fire map shows significant fires in Washington: