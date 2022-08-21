Wildfire update

Sunday, August 21, 2022

Thor wildfire in NE Washington
Photo courtesy Northwest Interagency Coordination Center

Amazing aerial photo of the Thor Fire in NE WA. The fire is burning approximately 5 miles E of Sullivan Lake in heavy timber and steep terrain. This lightning-caused fire was discovered on August 13, 2022. As of Friday morning the Thor Fire is 107 acres and  0% contained.

The Western Chiefs fire map shows significant fires in Washington:
  • White River 0% contained 900 acres
  • Irving Peak 0% contained 650 acres
  • Thor 0% contained 117 acres
  • Diamond Watch 0% contained 701 acres
There are a number of lightning strike fires that involved a few acres and are not being responded to. Several large fire have been brought under control. 

See the Western Chiefs' fire map for locations and contours of the fires.



