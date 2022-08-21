Wildfire update
Sunday, August 21, 2022
|Thor wildfire in NE Washington
Photo courtesy Northwest Interagency Coordination Center
Amazing aerial photo of the Thor Fire in NE WA. The fire is burning approximately 5 miles E of Sullivan Lake in heavy timber and steep terrain. This lightning-caused fire was discovered on August 13, 2022. As of Friday morning the Thor Fire is 107 acres and 0% contained.
The Western Chiefs fire map shows significant fires in Washington:
- White River 0% contained 900 acres
- Irving Peak 0% contained 650 acres
- Thor 0% contained 117 acres
- Diamond Watch 0% contained 701 acres
There are a number of lightning strike fires that involved a few acres and are not being responded to. Several large fire have been brought under control.
See the Western Chiefs' fire map for locations and contours of the fires.
