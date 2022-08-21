Ridgecrest held a neighborhood party on Friday
Sunday, August 21, 2022
|Disney's Encanto was screened at Ridgecrest
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association held an outdoor movie night for residents on Friday, August 19, 2022.
|Laser Lions entertained the crowd
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The movie was Disney's Encanto and it was bring your own chairs, blankets, and popcorn. Patty Pan Co-op was there with a food truck, selling tamales, quesadillas and more.
|Shoreline community officer talks to kids
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Fire and police personnel met the crowd and the Laser Lions provided entertainment.
0 comments:
Post a Comment