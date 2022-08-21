Ridgecrest held a neighborhood party on Friday

Sunday, August 21, 2022

Disney's Encanto was screened at Ridgecrest
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association held an outdoor movie night for residents on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Laser Lions entertained the crowd
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The movie was Disney's Encanto and it was bring your own chairs, blankets, and popcorn. Patty Pan Co-op was there with a food truck, selling tamales, quesadillas and more.

Shoreline community officer talks to kids
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Fire and police personnel met the crowd and the Laser Lions provided entertainment.


 

