Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services / Tree Board meeting August 25, 2022
Sunday, August 21, 2022
|Shoreline Parks / Tree Board
Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services / Tree Board meeting
Thursday, August 25, 2022 7:00pm - 9:00pm
Hybrid format: Room 440 at City Hall and remotely on Zoom
The PRCS/Tree Board Regular Meeting on Thursday, August 25, 2022 will be held in Room 440 at City Hall using a hybrid format where both in-person and online attendance is allowed. You may attend the meeting in person, join via Zoom webinar, or listen to the meeting over the telephone.
The Board is providing opportunities for public comment in person, remotely, or by submitting written comment. In person public commenters must sign up in person prior to the start of the meeting, and remote public commenters must sign-up online by 6:30pm the night of the meeting.
Attend the Meeting remotely via Zoom Webinar: https://zoom.us/j/97515984680
Join by phone: (253) 215-8782, Webinar ID: 975 1598 4680
To provide public comment remotely, email Lori Henrich at lhenrich@shorelinewa.gov by 6:30pm on the night of the meeting with 'Sign-Up to Provide Oral Testimony' in the subject line. (Note: In person public commenters will sign up in person the night of the meeting)
Submit Written Public Comment
Public Comment Document Library
Agenda Highlights:
- Director's Report
- Park Tour Debrief
- Climate Action Plan Update
Full meeting packet: 20220825 PRCS Tree Board Agenda Packet FINAL
