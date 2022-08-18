Visit the ACS van Saturday at Celebrate Shoreline

Thursday, August 18, 2022

Shoreline ACS Van photo by Steven H. Robinson
By Diane Hettrick

Celebrate Shoreline is this Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Cromwell Park. The field will be full of booths and activities. A dozen food trucks will compete for your attention.

Parked on the Meridian Ave side by the courthouse parking lot, the comm van of the Shoreline Auxiliary Communications Service (ACS) will be open to the public from noon to 6pm.

The comm van or Mobile Communications Command Vehicle is equipped with radio equipment and the ability to operate on the HF, VHF and UHF amateur bands (including packet radio), as well the CB and marine bands, plus the Family Radio Service band. They can also operate on the regional VHF P25 and 800 Mhz public safety systems.

The van has connections to multiple radio broadcast bands.
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Staffed by volunteers of the Amateur Radio Team, affiliated with the City of Shoreline and the Shoreline Fire Department, these are the people who stand ready to help in emergencies when all other communications go dark.

These "ham radio" operators will be happy to demonstrate their mobile work station in the van and tell you how to become a ham yourself. 

Or you can just look!


