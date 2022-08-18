Darnell Park Community Work Party and BBQ Saturday

YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED!

August 20, 2022 10am - 2pm

In association with the City of Shoreline, Kaleidoscope Landscape will be hosting a family-friendly work party and free catered bbq.





Come on out to help celebrate our beloved community and help restore some of our natural green spaces.





This event will be a hands-on educational experience for all community members and an excellent opportunity for high school juniors to earn volunteer hours.



