Darnell Park Community Work Party and BBQ Saturday

Thursday, August 18, 2022

YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED!
August 20, 2022 10am - 2pm

In association with the City of Shoreline, Kaleidoscope Landscape will be hosting a family-friendly work party and free catered bbq. 

Come on out to help celebrate our beloved community and help restore some of our natural green spaces. 

This event will be a hands-on educational experience for all community members and an excellent opportunity for high school juniors to earn volunteer hours. 

This event is rain or shine, please visit our website for more details. kaleidoscopeinc.net



