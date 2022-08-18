Reunions: Shoreline Class of '63 Mini-Reunion Monday

Shoreline Class of '63 Mini-Reunion

Mini-Reunion Get-together - MONDAY, August 22, 2022 from 4pm until ???









There's no entrance fee but YOUR $5 DONATION to keep our website active and replenish the class treasury will be greatly appreciated.





Attendees, you will buy your own food and drinks. There will not be a buffet. You can order from the full Channel Marker menu and there will also be some special menu items available for our class.





A block of rooms has been reserved next door at the Best Western Harbor Inn in Edmonds, 425-771-5021. Tell them you are with the Shoreline Class of 1963 Reunion when you book your reservation.





Are you in touch with class members who haven't joined this website or our class Facebook page? Please let them know about the Mini-Reunion.





Please RSVP to Karen Schumacher Wolf: wolferkalena@gmail.com 425-923-0148





Be There or Be Square!











