Jobs: James Alan Salon Receptionist/Client Relations

Thursday, August 18, 2022

James Alan Salon
Receptionist/Client Relations

Fast-paced, contemporary salon is looking for a part-time to start (30-32 hrs/wk) receptionist to join our team of receptionists who manage client relations and maintain daily books.

Responsibilities also include booking appointments for 18+ service providers, greeting clients, and cashiering.

The ideal candidate has excellent customer service skills, ability to manage multiple tasks at a time, professional appearance, attention to detail and strong PC skills.

We offer a competitive wage, excellent benefits including medical and dental, paid vacation, a great team environment, and discounted hair care products and services.

If you would like to join our team and possess the positive attributes we are seeking, please email a resume to:

James Alan Salon and Spa
19240 Aurora Ave N, Ste A
Shoreline WA  98133



Posted by DKH at 2:48 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  