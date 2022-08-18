Jobs: James Alan Salon Receptionist/Client Relations

James Alan Salon

Receptionist/Client Relations





Fast-paced, contemporary salon is looking for a part-time to start (30-32 hrs/wk) receptionist to join our team of receptionists who manage client relations and maintain daily books.





Responsibilities also include booking appointments for 18+ service providers, greeting clients, and cashiering.





The ideal candidate has excellent customer service skills, ability to manage multiple tasks at a time, professional appearance, attention to detail and strong PC skills.





We offer a competitive wage, excellent benefits including medical and dental, paid vacation, a great team environment, and discounted hair care products and services.





If you would like to join our team and possess the positive attributes we are seeking, please email a resume to:





James Alan Salon and Spa

19240 Aurora Ave N, Ste A

Shoreline WA 98133











