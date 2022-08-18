Jobs: James Alan Salon Receptionist/Client Relations
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Receptionist/Client Relations
Fast-paced, contemporary salon is looking for a part-time to start (30-32 hrs/wk) receptionist to join our team of receptionists who manage client relations and maintain daily books.
Responsibilities also include booking appointments for 18+ service providers, greeting clients, and cashiering.
The ideal candidate has excellent customer service skills, ability to manage multiple tasks at a time, professional appearance, attention to detail and strong PC skills.
We offer a competitive wage, excellent benefits including medical and dental, paid vacation, a great team environment, and discounted hair care products and services.
If you would like to join our team and possess the positive attributes we are seeking, please email a resume to:
James Alan Salon and Spa
19240 Aurora Ave N, Ste A
Shoreline WA 98133
0 comments:
Post a Comment