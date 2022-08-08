UW Medical Center named state’s top hospital for 11th year

Monday, August 8, 2022

Photo courtesy UW Med
The University of Washington Medical Center is the No. 1 hospital in Washington state and in the Seattle metropolitan area, according to U.S. News and World Report. 

It is the 11th consecutive year that the hospital, one of three in the UW Medicine healthcare system, has earned both distinctions in the publication’s annual "Best Hospitals" rankings.

In seven adult specialty areas, UW Medical Center also was ranked among the top 50 hospitals nationwide:
  1. rehabilitation medicine (No. 5)
  2. diabetes and endocrinology (No. 7)
  3. ear, nose, and throat (No. 24)
  4. urology (No. 26)
  5. cancer with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, formerly Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (No. 27)
  6. obstetrics and gynecology (35)
  7. orthopedics (47)

“Our U.S. News rankings highlight the outstanding work of UW Medicine’s 39,000-plus faculty, staff, students and trainees in support of our mission to improve the health of the public,” said Dr. Tim Dellit, interim CEO of UW Medicine and interim dean of the UW School of Medicine. 

“We are dedicated to offering patients high quality care and making important discoveries that lead to new approaches for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of human disease.”

More information here



