2021 City of Shoreline Sustainability report now available

A few highlights from the 2021 Report include:

Improved on 12 of 22 sustainability metrics and achieved three indicators: expanding the City's sidewalk network, increasing walkability, and greatly increasing the number of green residential units.

Joined the United Nations-backed Cities Race to Zero Campaign and committed to updated science-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets – 60% reduction by 2030 and net-zero by 2050.

Kicked off an update to our Climate Action Plan by recruiting eleven Community Climate Advisors, launching a public survey, and hosting a series of online Community Climate Conversations to gather community input for the Plan.

Completed a recycling contamination project at six multifamily properties with ~890 residents, reducing recycling contamination across all properties by an average of 53%.

Hosted weekly online classes with sustainability experts for 385 residents during Earth Day month.

Completed several projects to increase safe walking and biking and began updating the City's Transportation Master Plan, including hosting community outreach sessions to gather residents' input.

Partnered with Sound Transit and King Conservation District to increase urban tree canopy by providing trees, shrubs, and planting assistance to residents along the Lynnwood Link light rail corridor

Planted over 2,500 trees, added 0.43 acres of new parkland, and installed 13,443 ft2 of natural drainage systems to reduce polluted runoff.

Created a Climate Impacts Tool to help capital project managers easily identify current or future areas of vulnerability and opportunities to increase resiliency related to climate change.

Funded four Environmental Mini-Grant projects. You can read the full report at



Funded four Environmental Mini-Grant projects. You can read the full report at shorelinewa.gov/sustainability.












