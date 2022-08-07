Pencils and Pants back to school donation drive

Tuesday August 9, 2022

10am to 1pm

enter from southbound Aurora



Each year EBC (Eastside Baby Corner) provides essential school supplies and back-to-school clothing so that all children can feel ready for school and school success.





YOU can help local kids experiencing economic insecurities be ready for school and school success!









Eastside Baby Corner recently opened a warehouse in Shoreline. Stop by our Pencils and Pants Drop-Off Event and bring donations of school supplies and new or gently used clothing. Look for our van in the parking lot, we hope to see you there!












