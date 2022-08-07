Pencils and Pants: back to school donation drive Tuesday

Sunday, August 7, 2022

Pencils and Pants back to school donation drive
Tuesday August 9, 2022
10am to 1pm

Ronald United Methodist Church 17839 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
enter from southbound Aurora

Each year EBC (Eastside Baby Corner) provides essential school supplies and back-to-school clothing so that all children can feel ready for school and school success. 

YOU can help local kids experiencing economic insecurities be ready for school and school success!

Stop by our Pencils and Pants Drop-Off Event and bring donations of school supplies and new or gently used clothing. Look for our van in the parking lot, we hope to see you there!

Eastside Baby Corner recently opened a warehouse in Shoreline (see previous article)



