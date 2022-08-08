Back to School Consortium revamps distribution format but still needs community donations
Monday, August 8, 2022
Instead, the Back to School Consortium is donating supplies to each Shoreline School District school. Each school will distribute backpacks and supplies to students who need them.
Your help is needed! Please consider making a monetary donation to the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation, (fiscal agent for the BTS Consortium) https://www.shorelinefoundation.org or consider donating a backpack or two.
Details are on the flyer (above). There will also be a donation drop off at The WORKS on August 15 from 4:30-6:00pm. The WORKS is located on the north side of the Shoreline Center at 18560 1st Ave. NE, Shoreline.
If you prefer to order a backpack from our Amazon wishlist, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2OB3WI3KSO0LX?ref_=wl_share
Make a money contribution at https://www.ShorelineFoundation.org
We encourage any local organizations or residents interested in coordinating future Back to School events to contact Jill Steinberg at theworks@shorelinepta.org.
